‘Quad-demic’ of illnesses hitting US as virus season surges

The U.S. is on track for a more active virus season this year than in 2024, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows with people at risk of four major illnesses.

Cases of influenza A, COVID and respiratory syncytial virus are “high” or “very high” across large swaths of the country as norovirus cases also levels increase, per the agency.

Respiratory syncytial virus usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms in most people and is the leading cause of infant hospitalization in the U.S. Preliminary data shows there have been 1.5m to 3.1m outpatient visits for RSV, at least 76,000 hospitalizations and up to 9,500 deaths.

open image in gallery A child receives an H1N1 nasal flu spray vaccine from a nurse in Miami, Florida ( Getty Images )

Norovirus causes vomiting, diarrhea and foodborne illness. Between August 1 and December 11, there were 495 reported cases compared to 363 cases the year prior. For the current season, there have been 34.9 hospitalizations for every 100,000 people. It can be caught from an infected person or by consuming contaminated food or drink.

This means the US is seeing a “quad-demic” of illnesses between December and February when flu activity heightens. The current season started later than usual and has not peaked yet. Flu activity has seen a small dip this week.

Symptoms of influenza include body aches, fever, chills, cough, headache, fatigue, sore throat and stuffy nose.

The CDC attributes the increase to more people seeking out healthcare and an uptick in reported cases compared to the holiday season. The increase in elevated influenza activity is expected to continue for several more weeks, according to the agency’s weekly US influenza surveillance report.

Across 33 states and Washington D.C., flu activity is also high or very high. The illnesses are straining some hospital staff and forcing administrators to ask staff members to mask up.

In San Diego, California, one hospital has deployed a temporary tent outside its emergency department to treat low-risk patients and triage severe cases. The hospital is treating about 15 to 20 flu patients in the tent daily, Today.com reported.

Hospital bed occupancy for influenza has tripled since late December, the CDC reports. It rose one percent during the week of 21 to 2.8 percent the week of January 11.

According to the CDC, there have been at least 12 million illnesses, 160,000 hospitalizations and 6,600 deaths from flu so far this season. The country is being impacted by the H3N2 and H1N1 strains, with Flu A being more aggressive in adults. However, Flu B has the potential to see increases later in the season.

Last year, the flu season was categorized as “moderately severe” and caused an estimated 40 million illnesses and 28,000 deaths.

The CDC also reports there have been 38 total confirmed cases of bird flu (H5) this season but no human-to-human transmission has been identified. The cases have been attributed to dairy cattle, wild birds, poultry flocks and unspecified mammals.

Eleven pediatric deaths associated with seasonal influenza virus infection were reported this week out of a total 27 during the season. Last year, there were over 200 pediatric deaths from the flu. The ongoing flu viruses are primarily targeting adults.

Last week, the highest levels were seen in Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas. The Walgreens index shows Oklahoma City, Lafayette, Louisiana and Montgomery-Selma, Alabama to be some of the areas with the most activity, the outlet reported.

Other illnesses, including human metapneumovirus or HMPV are rising in other parts of the world, particularly China. HMPV causes fever, nasal congestion and shortness of breath. Cases of that illness are lower in the U.S. compared to other parts of the world and should not cause panic.

Anyone concerned about catching the illnesses should practice washing their hands, covering their mouths to cough, cleaning, disinfecting and being mindful of ventilation in shared spaces.

The CDC recommends people six months and older obtain an annual influenza vaccine. Individuals should visit the emergency room when flu symptoms stop them from experiencing normal health functions like breathing comfortably, thinking clearly, eating, drinking fluids and getting to the bathroom, UCLA Health’s website states.