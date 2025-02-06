Virginia McCaskey, longtime Chicago Bears owner, dies aged 102

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virginia McCaskey, the longtime owner of the Chicago Bears, has died, the team announced Thursday. She was 102.

"While we are sad, we are comforted knowing Virginia Halas McCaskey lived a long, full, faith-filled life and is now with the love of her life on earth," her family said. "She guided the Bears for four decades and based every business decision on what was best for Bears players, coaches, staff and fans."

McCaskey inherited the team from her father, George Halas, a co-founder of the NFL, after he died in 1983. She has served as the club’s principal owner ever since.

Two years after McCaskey inherited the club, they won Super Bowl XX, beating the Patriots 46-10. The lost a second 21 years later.

“Mrs. McCaskey understood, not only her father's love and appreciation of football and the team which he played for, coached and owned, but also the love of the Chicago Bears by its fans. She always kept in mind what the Bears meant to the City of Chicago and what the city meant to the Bears,” the Bears said in a statement.

"She had a passion for the team that matched her father's, celebrating every win with grace while quietly suffering every loss.”

While McCaskey was the franchise's principal owner for 40 years, she left the operation of the team up to her husband and children, according to CBS.

Her late husband, Ed McCaskey, was already the team’s vice president when Halas died, and then took over as team chairman until he died in 1999.

Michael McCaskey, her eldest son, took over as president after Halas’ death, and became chairman of the board in 1999. He remained in position until 2011. After that, his brother, George McCaskey, took over as chairman and still holds the position to this day.

Virginia McCaskey is survived by six sons, three daughters, 21 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.

___

Additional reporting by AP.