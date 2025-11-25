Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Virginia high school football coach who mysteriously disappeared last week during an undefeated season went missing as he was being investigated for child porn and soliciting a minor.

Travis Turner, a physical education teacher and head football coach at Union High School, went missing Thursday as cops were headed to his Appalachia home as part of an investigation.

The 46-year-old married father is now considered a fugitive. He is wanted on five counts of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor, Virginia State Police said in an update Tuesday.

Police are actively searching for Turner using search and rescue teams, drones and K-9s.

Additional charges are pending, and the investigation remains ongoing, authorities added.

open image in gallery Virginia high school football coach Travis Turner, 46, is wanted on five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor, authorities said ( Virginia State Police )

Turner, the head coach of the Union High School Bears, went missing as his team was preparing for a playoff game. Despite his absence, the team remained triumphant, now with an undefeated 12-0 season.

Turner had been the head coach at the public high school in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, since 2011.

In a since-deleted Facebook post, Turner’s wife, Leslie Turner, wrote that he was “missing and that’s all we know,” KTVU reported.

Authorities arrived at Turner’s home in Appalachia, a town of less than 2,000 people, as “part of the early stages of an investigation,” not to arrest him.

open image in gallery Authorities went to Turner’s home last week as part of their investigation, not to arrest him, but he was not there. He has not been seen since ( Virginia State Police )

However, as police were headed to the residence, they were told that he had left that location.

Turner was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and glasses, Virginia State Police said.

He is described as being 6’3” and weighing 260 pounds.

Virginia State Police and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are actively searching for Turner.