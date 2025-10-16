Former WWE boss Vince McMahon gets slap on the wrist after crash that totaled his Bentley
McMahon’s attorney gave brief remarks after the court hearing
Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon will have two charges against him dropped if he completes a pretrial program after a wreck that totaled his Bentley.
McMahon was accused of reckless driving and following too closely after crashing his luxury vehicle on a Connecticut highway July 24.
On Thursday, a state Superior Court judge ruled that McMahon can enter a pretrial program if he makes a $1,000 charitable contribution and only drives if properly licensed and insured in the future. If he does that, the charges against him will be dismissed in one year.
McMahon did not speak during the hearing. His attorney, Mark Sherman, said afterward that “not every car accident is a crime. That’s what happened here, an accident.”
Photos published by TMZ at the time showed extensive damage to the front of McMahon’s 2024 Bentley Continental GT Speed, which sells for about $300,000.
The police report from the crash said McMahon was driving northbound on the highway when he rear-ended a BMW and crashed into wooden guardrail. A car traveling in the southbound lanes struck debris from the crash that flew over the guardrail.
The crash occurred the same day that wrestling icon Hulk Hogan suddenly died.
McMahon stepped down as WWE’s CEO in 2022 amid a company investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.
He also resigned as executive chairman of the board of directors of TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE, last year, a day after a former WWE employee filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against him. McMahon has denied the allegations. The lawsuit remains pending.
McMahon bought what was then the World Wrestling Federation in 1982 and transformed it from a regional wrestling company into a worldwide phenomenon. Besides running the company with his wife, Linda, who is now the U.S. education secretary, he also performed at WWE events as himself.