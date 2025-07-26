Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Victim dies after falling 150 feet from rock formation in Colorado

‘A significant portion of the fall’ was ‘a free fall,’ a fire department spokesperson said

Kelly Rissman
in New York
Saturday 26 July 2025 17:50 EDT
Comments
An adult fell 150 feet off of a steep rock face, ' “with a significant portion of the fall being a free fall'
An adult died after falling 150 feet off of a steep rock face in Colorado, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to a “tragic incident” near Eagle Gate and Pine Valley Road on Thursday morning, Elk Creek Fire Department announced.

An adult, whose identity has not been publicly identified, died after a fall of approximately 150 feet from a rock formation southwest of Conifer, “with a significant portion of the fall being a free fall,” the fire department said.

It’s not immediately clear what the person was doing in the area or what caused the fall.

Bethany Urban, the fire department’s spokesperson, told the Denver Post that authorities are working to determine whether the person was climbing on public or private property.

“It was a recovery, unfortunately, not a rescue,” Urban said.

An adult fell 150 feet off of a steep rock face, ' “with a significant portion of the fall being a free fall'
The rescue crews conducted a “difficult high angle rope recovery operation” with the support of various nearby authorities, including Conifer Fire, Alpine Rescue Team, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Photos published by Elk Creek Fire Department captured dozens of helmet-wearing rescue workers holding a long rope during the rescue operation.

“Our hearts are with the victim’s loved ones during this incredibly painful time,” Elk Creek Fire said.

Rescue workers tried to save a person who fell 150 feet off of a rock formation in Colorado
The harrowing incident comes days after someone else fell hundreds of feet in the state.

On Wednesday, the Alpine Rescue Team rescued a person who fell 200 feet in “steep snow” at Saint Mary’s Glacier, the department said.

The victim suffered “significant injuries” and was life-flighted. The crew was able to stabilize the patient.

