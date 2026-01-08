Human rights activist first confirmed prisoner released in Venezuela

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Venezuelan‑Spanish human rights activist Rocio San Miguel has been freed as part of a prisoner release in Venezuela, according to a source in the Spanish government and another in the Venezuelan opposition.

San Miguel, an expert on security, defense, and Venezuela’s military, is the first confirmed liberation following an announcement earlier in the day by Venezuela’s top lawmaker, Jorge Rodriguez, that a significant number of both foreign and Venezuelan prisoners would be released in the coming hours.

The move comes amid political turmoil in Caracas after the U.S. ouster of President Nicolás Maduro, his arraignment in New York on narcoterrorism charges, the swearing in of Interim President Delcy Rodríguez and U.S. plans to refine and sell up to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan crude under sanctions.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate advanced a resolution barring President Donald Trump from taking further military action against Venezuela without congressional approval, setting the stage for further consideration in the 100‑member chamber.

Opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado, who has several close allies imprisoned, has repeatedly demanded releases.

Venezuela's opposition and human rights groups have said for years that the government uses detentions to stamp out dissent and silence critics and that arbitrary legal proceedings against activists, journalists, opposition politicians, and others increased ahead of, during, and after the disputed 2024 elections, which the opposition and some international observers say the opposition won by a landslide.

Attorney General Tarek Saab and others in the government have repeatedly denied that Venezuela holds political prisoners, with Saab saying those detained were arrested for various crimes.

San Miguel was detained in February 2024 at Maiquetia international airport near the capital city of Caracas, in an arrest widely condemned on social media by opposition politicians and human rights groups.

Venezuelan authorities said they arrested some 2,000 people for their role in protests after the election and despite several mass releases, leading local rights group Foro Penal estimates there are 863 political prisoners in the country, including people arrested before the vote.

That figure includes at least 86 foreign detainees, some of whom are facing criminal charges, from the United States, Spain and other countries.

Spain's Foreign Ministry said in an earlier statement it welcomed the release of five Spanish citizens, one of whom holds dual nationality, who are now preparing to travel to Spain, but did not give names. It added that the releases were "a positive step in the new phase that Venezuela is entering."