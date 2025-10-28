Venezuela claims to have captured ‘CIA backed cell plotting false flag attack’ as tensions with US grow
Venezuela believes Trump is trying to put pressure on President Maduro in order to displace him from power
Venezuela claims to have foiled a CIA-financed cell plotting a false-flag attack on an American warship, in what the government alleges is a cynical ploy to spark a ‘full military confrontation’.
Interior minister Diosdado Cabello said that a cell ‘financed by the CIA’ planned to attack the USS Gravely and pin the blame on Caracas, after the missile destroyer docked in Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday to conduct joint exercises with Trinidad's navy.
Venezuela said that it had captured a group of mercenaries "with direct information of the American intelligence agency" and whose goal it was to carry out a false-flag attack in the region. Cabello said four people had been arrested, without providing details.
A false flag attack is an operation carried out in such a way as to look like a different party was responsible.
“A false flag attack is underway in waters bordering Trinidad and Tobago or from Trinidadian or Venezuelan territory to generate a full military confrontation with our country,” the government claimed in a statement.
The statement did not provide details or evidence of alleged CIA interference. Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro accused Washington of plotting false flag attacks earlier this month. The Independent approached the White House for comment.
Donald Trump said earlier this month that he had authorised the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela, having built up a large presence of warships and jets in the Caribbean Sea. Such authorisations are usually highly classified.
Washington claims to have killed dozens of people in small vessels alleged to be involved in narco-trafficking, without providing evidence.
Dr Christopher Sabatini, a senior fellow for Latin America at the Chatham House think tank, told the BBC that the Trump administration was aiming to show strength in an effort to displace president Maduro.
“This is about regime change,” he said, adding that it was unlikely the US would invade.
Tensions escalated further last week as the Trump administration announced it would be deploying its largest aircraft carrier to the southern Caribbean.
It was to join a flotilla that already includes eight warships, a submarine, drones and fighter jets.
Caracas this week took aim at Trinidad for hosting the USS Gravely, claiming its prime minister had “decided to join the war mongering agenda of the United States”.
Venezuela on Monday suspended energy agreements with the country over what officials called “hostile” actions.
