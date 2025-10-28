Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Venezuela claims to have foiled a CIA-financed cell plotting a false-flag attack on an American warship, in what the government alleges is a cynical ploy to spark a ‘full military confrontation’.

Interior minister Diosdado Cabello said that a cell ‘financed by the CIA’ planned to attack the USS Gravely and pin the blame on Caracas, after the missile destroyer docked in Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday to conduct joint exercises with Trinidad's navy.

Venezuela said that it had captured a group of mercenaries "with direct information of the American intelligence agency" and whose goal it was to carry out a false-flag attack in the region. Cabello said four people had been arrested, without providing details.

A false flag attack is an operation carried out in such a way as to look like a different party was responsible.

open image in gallery The USS Gravely docked in Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday for joint naval exercises ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“A false flag attack is underway in waters bordering Trinidad and Tobago or from Trinidadian or Venezuelan territory to generate a full military confrontation with our country,” the government claimed in a statement.

The statement did not provide details or evidence of alleged CIA interference. Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro accused Washington of plotting false flag attacks earlier this month. The Independent approached the White House for comment.

Donald Trump said earlier this month that he had authorised the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela, having built up a large presence of warships and jets in the Caribbean Sea. Such authorisations are usually highly classified.

Washington claims to have killed dozens of people in small vessels alleged to be involved in narco-trafficking, without providing evidence.

Dr Christopher Sabatini, a senior fellow for Latin America at the Chatham House think tank, told the BBC that the Trump administration was aiming to show strength in an effort to displace president Maduro.

open image in gallery Venezuela believes the US is using a show of strength to displace president Nicolas Maduro (pictured) ( AP )

“This is about regime change,” he said, adding that it was unlikely the US would invade.

Tensions escalated further last week as the Trump administration announced it would be deploying its largest aircraft carrier to the southern Caribbean.

It was to join a flotilla that already includes eight warships, a submarine, drones and fighter jets.

Caracas this week took aim at Trinidad for hosting the USS Gravely, claiming its prime minister had “decided to join the war mongering agenda of the United States”.

Venezuela on Monday suspended energy agreements with the country over what officials called “hostile” actions.