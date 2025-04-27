Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nine people are dead after a car ploughed into a crowded street festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Saturday evening.

An unknown number of people were also injured in the mass casualty incident at an event organized by the local Filipino community.

While Canadian authorities say they are “confident” that it was “not an act of terrorism,” Prime Minister Mark Carney said they are “monitoring the situation closely.”

open image in gallery At least nine people, although authorities say they believe it was ‘not an act of terrorism’ ( REUTERS )

What happened?

According to Vancouver Police, at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday evening local time, a car was driven into the crowd celebrating the annual Lapu Lapu festival, a Filipino community event celebrating Lapu Lapu Day.

At least nine people were killed and “multiple others” were injured as the driver struck pedestrians.

The incident occurred at E 41st Avenue and Fraser Street after the final live performance of the day on the grounds of a local high school by Apl.de.ap, a Filipino American rapper and a founding member of the Black Eyed Peas.

An eyewitness, Yoseb Vardeh, who is a co-owner of the Bao Buns food truck, told BBC World Service that the driver appeared to be going for “maximum damage” as he went “completely straight, right through the crowd” at about 100kph (62mph).

open image in gallery First responders at the scene in Vancouver after a car ploughed through crowds of festival-goers ( AP )

He said the car struck several of his customers, adding that the driver tried to flee but was caught by people nearby.

“I just saw bodies underneath people's food trucks, and husbands crying out for their wife, or their kids. It was just horrible,” he said.

Some unverified videos and photos show injured people lying on the street amid chaos and a heavy police presence. A black SUV with a crumpled front section could be seen in one of the still photos.

Who was the driver?

Police have taken a 30-year-old male suspect into custody. Only one vehicle and one suspect were involved. He was initially detained by people at the scene.

The police did not clarify whether the suspect had a criminal record.

“It would be inappropriate for me to get into those kind of details at this point,” Steve Rai, interim police chief, said, adding it would be “unfair” to make comments on whether the suspect was on bail.

Authorities have not yet said whether the incident was deliberate. Vancouver police wrote on X late on Saturday: “At this time, we are confident that this incident was not an act of terrorism.”

“We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds,” police said.

An update is expected at 10 a.m. local time (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. UK).

open image in gallery Vancouver police secure the scene after a car drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver ( AP )

What do we know about the victims?

As yet, no details of those killed or injured have been released. It is expected that many will be from the Filipino Canadian community.

This year's festivities were part of the broader recognition of 27 April as Lapu Lapu Day in British Columbia, officially declared in 2023 to acknowledge the significance of Filipino Canadians in the province.

The day celebrates Datu Lapu-Lapu, an Indigenous Visayan Chieftain from Mactan, Philippines.

According to the street party’s website, Lapu-Lapu is considered the first national hero of the Philippines.

He is described as an “enduring symbol of unwavering resistance and indomitable spirit during the Age of Exploration,” and “the first to rise against the tide of Spanish colonisation.”

open image in gallery Map of the area where the festival is taking place. The Police said the incident took place E 43rd Avenue and Fraser St ( Lapu Lapu Festival )

What has been the reaction from Canadian officials

The incident comes less than 48 hours before Canada’s federal elections. At the moment, there is no suggestion of a connection between the incident and the election.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was monitoring the situation closely.

“I am devastated to hear about the horrific events at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver earlier this evening,” he wrote. “I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver.

“We are all mourning with you. We are monitoring the situation closely, and thankful to our first responders for their swift action.”

Pierre Poilievre, leader of Canada's Conservative Party, called the incident a “senseless attack,” while the leader of the British Columbia New Democratic Party, David Eby, said he was “shocked and heartbroken.”

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh, who was at the Lapu Lapu event in Vancouver before the incident took place, said he was “horrified to learn” that “innocent people” have been killed and injured.

“As we wait to learn more, our thoughts are with the victims and their families – and Vancouver’s Filipino community, who were coming together today to celebrate resilience.”

David Eby, the premier of British Columbia, the province where Vancouver is located, said he was shocked and heartbroken. “We are in contact with the City of Vancouver and will provide any support needed,” he added.

Vancouver mayor Ken Sim said in a statement on X that he was “shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today's Lapu Lapu Day event.”

“Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver's Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time.”

open image in gallery Police work on Fraser street, near the site of the Lapu Lapu day block party where a vehicle drove into a crowd killing several people ( REUTERS )

What has been the international reaction?

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr of the Philippines, better known as Bongbong Marcos, said he was “shattered to hear about the terrible incident” in Vancouver.

Mr Marcos said the Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver was working with Canadian authorities to ensure that the incident would be thoroughly investigated.

In the United Kingdom, King Charles III has said he was “profoundly saddened” to learn of the incident in Vancouver, extending his “deepest possible sympathy”.

Charles, who is the King of Canada, said: “Both my wife and I were profoundly saddened to learn of the dreadful attack and utterly tragic loss of life in Vancouver, which took place as the Filipino community came together to mark the celebration of one of their most special festivals.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all those whose lives have been shattered by such a desperate tragedy and we send our deepest possible sympathy at a most agonizing time for so many in Canada.”

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy also said he is “deeply saddened” by the incident in Vancouver.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible events at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu festival last night,” Mr Lammy wrote on X.

“Our thoughts are with all of those affected, their families and loved ones.”