Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Two people injured in Black Friday shooting at Bay Area mall, police say

The shooting happened on Friday evening, police said

Andrew Georgeson
in New York
Friday 28 November 2025 21:51 EST
Comments
The shooting took place during Black Friday sales, authorities said
The shooting took place during Black Friday sales, authorities said (The Independent)

Two people have been taken to hospital after being shot at Westfield Valley Fair in California on Black Friday, police said.

The victims were located inside the Santa Clara mall and taken to a local hospital, the San Jose Police Department said. Their conditions are unknown.

Police said they first received a report of a shooting at around 5.40 p.m PST, according to NBC Bay Area. No information about the suspect has been released.

Police have urged people to avoid the mall as they investigate the shooting.

The Independent has reached out to the San Jose Police Department for comment.

This is a developing story...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in