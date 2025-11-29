Two people injured in Black Friday shooting at Bay Area mall, police say

Two people have been taken to hospital after being shot at Westfield Valley Fair in California on Black Friday, police said.
The victims were located inside the Santa Clara mall and taken to a local hospital, the San Jose Police Department said. Their conditions are unknown.
Police said they first received a report of a shooting at around 5.40 p.m PST, according to NBC Bay Area. No information about the suspect has been released.
Police have urged people to avoid the mall as they investigate the shooting.
The Independent has reached out to the San Jose Police Department for comment.
This is a developing story...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments