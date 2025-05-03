7-year-old boy found safe after going on a joyride to get a McDonald’s Happy Meal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 7-year-old boy, who took his younger sister for a spin in their mother’s car in the hunt for a McDonald's Happy Meal, has been found safe, according to police.

Authorities in Ogden, Utah, responded to reports of “reckless driving” by someone who appeared to be a child at around 8 a.m. on April 27.

According to ABC4, the car eventually came to a halt when it hit a parking strip at 40th Street and Washington Avenue.

Officers learned that the child “had taken a family vehicle without parental knowledge.” The boy drove the car from Clearfield to Ogden—10 miles—in a bid to reach the golden arches. The children were unharmed, police said.

Whitney Bush, the kids’ mother, told the outlet she woke up to police knocking on her door to tell her about her children’s early morning joyride.

open image in gallery A 7-year-old boy in Utah took his younger sister for a joyride to get McDonald’s using his mother’s car ( Getty Images )

“I don’t think anybody wakes up in the morning or goes through their day thinking their 7-year-old is going to play ‘Grand Theft Auto’ with their vehicle,” she said.

Bush recalled to ABC4 that her son told officers he had been planning to go to McDonald’s and reassured his mother that he wore his seatbelt.

“He’s got a family full of truck drivers. He’s gonna be a truck driver someday, that’s what he wants to do,” Bush quipped to ABC4. “I told him it’s not gonna be today, he’s gotta wait.”

She said the car is now in a tow yard, which is particularly difficult for her as a single mother.

“I’m not proud of him by any means,” Bush told the outlet, but confessed it was impressive he was able to pull off such a stunt. “He’s in a world of trouble; he’s probably grounded for the rest of his life.”

Bush said the boy has exhibited some behavioral issues in the past, but nothing to this magnitude. Although she’s tried to seek help from the Department of Child and Family Services, authorities, and hospitals, his age has meant extra help is hard to come by.

The boy is not being charged due to his age, police said.

Although the boy later told his mom that they had passed several McDonald’s during his joyride, it doesn’t appear that they ever stopped for food. Instead, the kids were given breakfast at the police station before being returned to their family, police said.