Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alijah Arenas, the son of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, is in a coma after suffering a car crash involving a Tesla Cybertruck on Tuesday.

Arenas was in the vehicle when the car lost control near the corner of Corbin Avenue and Blythe Street in the San Fernando Valley around 4.56am, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Cybertruck reportedly struck a tree and a fire hydrant. Arenas, 18, was transported to a nearby hospital after officials pulled him from the wreckage. He’s currently in stable condition.

Drugs and alcohol did not play a factor in the crash, the outlet reported. ESPN was the first to report on the crash and Arenas’ condition.

Officials later took the car to a tow yard, where it burst into flames. A Fire Hazard Mat team responded to an incident involving hazardous materials.

The teenager is a star basketball player at Chatsworth High School and is a member of USC’s incoming class.

He led his high school to the CIF Division II state championship game in March. He left the institution as the all-time City Section scoring leader, with over 3,000 points and is a top-10 recruit in the university’s incoming class.

The teen’s mother asked her Instagram followers for their prayers earlier in the day and his father cancelled plans to host his online show.

The university declined to comment on Arenas’ condition because he’s a prospective student and has not formally joined the basketball team. He was set to play a major role for the Trojans and had recently turned down offers from Kentucky, Kansas and Arizona.

The Independent has contacted the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.