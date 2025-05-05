Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An American tourist had to be prized off a metal fence outside the Colosseum in Rome after tripping and being impaled through his lower back.

Witnesses reported that the man was unable to free himself and screamed in pain until he passed out.

The man may have been attempting to get a better view of the historic landmark, according to Italian newspaper Il Messaggero. Other outlets reported he was trying to take a selfie.

The man has not been named, but he is reportedly a 47-year-old U.S. citizen living in Taiwan. He had been on vacation with family and friends and had only been in Rome for a few days, according to Il Messaggero.

Law enforcement and paramedics were called after the incident and arrived quickly, though it took more than 20 minutes to remove the man who had lost consciousness.

After he was removed from the fence, the man was taken to nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, according to Fox News.

The wound, which was in the area of his lower back, needed 80 stitches to close, and the man was unable to speak for hours after the incident.

The horrifying incident comes less than a week after hundreds of thousands of mourners from across the world gathered in Rome to honor Pope Francis.

The pontiff, whose death at the age of 88 was announced on Easter Monday, was laid to rest in Rome’s Santa Maria Maggiore with more than 250,000 people in attendance.

Rome’s police force Polizia di Stato did not immediately respond to a request for comment