Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Zohran Mamdani’s cringe moment as CNN’s Erin Burnett makes him watch his 2019 rap video

NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani was awkwardly confronted on CNN with a resurfaced 2019 rap music video.

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Friday 27 June 2025 15:07 EDT
Comments
Zohran Mamdani's cringe moment as CNN's Erin Burnett makes him watch his 2019 rap video

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani found himself awkwardly confronted with a resurfaced 2019 rap video during a live interview on CNN.

Mamdani, 33, appeared Thursday on Erin Burnett OutFront, where the host unexpectedly reminded audiences that the New York assembly member was an aspiring rapper who went by Mr. Cardamom.

Burnett played a portion of his music video “Nani,” which is still on YouTube, as Mamdani tried to keep a straight face through the embarrassment. The clip captured Burnett, friends, and Indian-born British-American actress Madhur Jaffrey, dancing in a food truck. In one scene, Mamdani wore an apron with nothing underneath.

“Once you do it, it’s out there,” Burnett told Mamdani once the clip was over.

“I didn’t think it was going to be on CNN,” Mamdani quipped, with a shy smile.

Zohran Mamdani posted a rap music video to YouTube in 2019.
Zohran Mamdani posted a rap music video to YouTube in 2019. (YouTube/Mr. Cardamom)

Elsewhere, Burnett pressed Mamdani on whether critics’ concerns that he may not be “ready now” to govern America’s largest city were valid.

“I would say a campaign offers a glimpse into what an administration would look like, and we built a campaign the likes of which the city has not seen in a long time,” he responded.

This isn’t the first time Mamdani’s attempted music career piqued public interest. In a 2017 song titled Salam, Mamdani praised the "Holy Land Five” — five men convicted in 2008 of donating over $12 million to Hamas. The group was found guilty on 108 counts, including supporting terrorism, tax fraud, and money laundering.

“My love to the Holy Land Five. You better look ‘em up,” Mamdani sang as Mr. Cardamom.

Mamdani tried to laugh it off while watching his music video on CNN.
Mamdani tried to laugh it off while watching his music video on CNN. (YouTube/Mr. Cardamom)

Mamdani’s rap background hasn’t exactly won over 50 Cent, however, who offered him a “first-class one-way ticket” out of New York after the mayoral candidate proposed raising his taxes.

On Wednesday, the “In Da Club” rapper criticized Mamdani’s proposal in a social media post, writing, “Where did he come from[?] Whose friend is this? I’m not feeling this plan no.”

“I will give him $258,750 and a first class one way ticket away from NY. I’m telling [President Donald] Trump what he said too!” 50 Cent added.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in