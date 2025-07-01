‘It’s disgusting’: Top Democratic donors rant about Mamdani’s primary win and what it means for future of party

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Top Democratic donors are frustrated with New York State Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani’s recent primary win in the New York City mayoral race.

Mamdani, who refers to himself as a democratic socialist, secured the Democratic Party nomination for mayor in a stunning upset of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Now, top Democratic donors are concerned about what his win means for the future of their party, according to a report from The Hill.

“If this is what our party represents right now, I don’t want to be a part of this party,” one unnamed donor told The Hill. “It’s disgusting, and it’s why we’re in the position we’re in.”

“I don’t know who we are anymore,” another unnamed donor said.

Mamdani won 56 percent of the vote, with Cuomo receiving 44 percent, according to the final numbers released Tuesday. While he didn’t officially secure the Democratic nomination until Tuesday, Cuomo conceded soon after the polls closed and the early counts indicated Mamdani was set to win.

open image in gallery Top Democratic donors are concerned after Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani secured the party’s nomination for New York City mayor ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Now, Mamdani will face off against Mayor Eric Adams, who is seeking re-election as an independent. Cuomo will also remain on the general ballot after forming his own political party.

Democratic strategist Joel Payne told The Hill it’s likely helpful that establishment donors aren’t too thrilled with the candidate, noting Mamdani may want “people to be aware of all the money that’s coming after” him.

“To be honest with you, it probably helps that members of the establishment of the Democratic Party are not completely, wholly signed on to what he’s all about because I think it just emphasizes his broader critique of the establishment, of the status quo,” Payne said.

Mamdani has also divided his fellow Democratic lawmakers, both at the federal and state levels.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a fellow Democrat from New York, endorsed Mamdani, praising his ability to “put together a coalition of working-class New Yorkers that is strongest to lead the pack.”

Other federal lawmakers throwing their support behind Mamdani include Independent Senator Bernie Sanders and Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, according to the mayoral candidate’s website.

open image in gallery Mamdani is supported by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Elizabeth Warren, but other Democratic leaders including Hakeem Jeffries have withheld their endorsements ( REUTERS )

But House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, said he wasn’t ready to endorse Mamdani yet.

“With respect to the Jewish communities that I represent, I think our nominee is going to have to convince folks that he is prepared to aggressively address the rise in antisemitism in the city of New York, which has been an unacceptable development,” Jeffries said on ABC’s This Week.

New York state lawmakers Laura Gillen and Tom Suozzi, both Democrats, also recently revealed they don’t support Mamdani.

Gillen argued that Mamdani has promised voters “free everything” but has no “real economic plan to pay for it, other than raising taxes.” Suozzi, who endorsed Cuomo, similarly said he’s had “concerns” about Mamdani even before he ran for mayor.

The Independent has contacted Mamdani’s campaign for comment.