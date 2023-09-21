Zelensky visits Capitol Hill amid Republican infighting over Ukraine support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Capitol Hill to appeal for the United States to continue to support his country amid a fight amongst Republicans about whether to continue funding its war against Russia.

Mr Zelensky arrived on Capitol Hill Thursday morning and attended an all-senators briefing to discuss the need to continue supporting Ukraine.

“He's not asking us to spend money. He's asking us to lead the investments made for democracy and freedom around the world,” Sen Joe Manchin (D - West Virginia) told The Independent. “We still need a vote on basically supporting and investing in democracy. So I'm supporting whatever form we take.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell flanked the Ukrainian president as he walked into the briefing.

“At the risk of repeating myself, American support for Ukraine is not charity,” Mr McConnell said. “It’s an investment in our own direct interests – not least because degrading Russia’s military power helps to deter our primary strategic adversary, China.”

Similarly, Mr Zelensky met with members of the House of Representatives to discuss the war in Ukraine.

“It was an honour and a privilege to be with him,” House Minority Whip Katherine Clark told The Independent. “And we expressed our deep commitment and gratitude not only to him for his leadership but to the Ukrainian people. And there was unanimity in that room.”

But the visit comes as Republicans are increasingly split on Ukraine. The federal government is set to run out of money on 30 September and many Republicans in the House oppose giving more aid to Ukraine.

“President Zelensky coming, that’s cool,” Rep Byron Donalds (R - Florida), a member of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus, told reporters earlier in the week. “But I think the American people are sick and tired of their needs being neglected, while we take care of the rest of the world. And that's one of the reasons why you have members who have issues with Ukraine funding.”

Similarly, Punchbowl News and NBC News reported that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy denied a request from Mr Zelensky to deliver a joint address to Congress. Meanwhile, CNN reported that Mr McCarthy avoided a public entrance with the Ukrainian president but took photos with Mr Zelensky and House Minority Leader Jeffries.

“I'm very concerned that they are not doing that,” Ms Clark said. “And it is opposed to the sentiment they express. America has to stand strong for freedom.”

Rep Michael McCaul (R - Texas), the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told reporters that in the meeting there was universal support for Ukraine.

“I just said, look, it's turning into a war of attrition,” he said. “And that's to Putin's advantage. And he wants to wear down the world, the American people and Europe, Nato.”

Mr McCaul told The Independent that aid to Ukraine would eventually pass with Republican support.

“I don’t think they all will,” he said. “But we’ll have the majority of the majorities.”

Rep Joe Wilson (R - South Carolina), a member of the Congressional Ukrainian Caucus, said Republicans needed to get behind Ukraine for the welfare of the larger world order, comparing it to how people were previously naive about Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany.

“We should in you learn from history and that is that there were many good people who thought that before September 1 1939, that you could simply not be involved in Europe, and a perception that the tribes of Europe never stop fighting. But we've learned sadly, that the conflicts of Europe ultimately will affect America.”