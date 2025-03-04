Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While Democrats were condemning Donald Trump’s decision Monday to pause military aide to Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was being peppered with hostile messages on Elon Musk's X.

White House officials told various media outlets that the U.S. would temporarily freeze more than $1 billion in arms and ammunition that is already ordered or in production for Ukraine, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars in subsidized purchases from American arms makers.

The decision comes after a diplomatic press conference exploded into on-camera rancor on Friday, prompting fury from Trump and an outpouring of support for Zelenskyfrom European leaders.

On Musk's right-leaning social media site X, formerly Twitter, the reaction to Monday night's news was very different. "You are leading your people to the slaughter!" said one. "Good riddance!" said another.

Many repeated Trump's false claims about Zelensky being a dictator, or offered conspiracy theories about the nature of the war.

Trump accuses 'disrespectful' Zelensky of gambling with WW3

Democratic politicians condemned Trump's decision, while Republicans offered mixed views.

"First, Donald Trump blamed Zelensky for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Then, he says he ‘trusts’ Putin. Now, he has frozen bipartisan military aid," Massachusetts senator and former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren wrote on X.

"It’s clear that Donald Trump is putting his fragile ego before our national security – siding with Putin over US allies in Europe."

Philadelphia representative Brendan Boyle called it "reckless, indefensible, and a direct threat to our national security," noting that military aid was approved by both parties in Congress. New York representative called it an attempt at "extortion.”

Republican senator Susan Collins denounced the pause, saying Ukrainians are "shedding blood" in defense of their country, while her colleague Markwayne Mullin said that the war has "no end in sight," and that American taxpayers had no obligation to keep funding it.

News of the decision broke in the middle of the European night, so EU leaders largely had not commented as of late Monday evening.

However, an anonymous European official told CNN the freeze was "petty and wrong,” arguing it would lead to unnecessary civilian casualties due to a lack of air defense missiles