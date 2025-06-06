Trump looks to close 105-year-old department that supports women workers despite insinuating it would stay

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Department of Labor said it would “eliminate” the Women’s Bureau, a century-old department that focuses on advocating for economic equality and safe working environments for women, despite the secretary insinuating it was here to stay.

When pressed with questions about the Department of Government Efficiency cutting grants administered by the Women’s Bureau at a House Appropriations Committee meeting on May 15, Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer responded by emphasizing its history.

“Statutorily, the Women’s Bureau is in statute,” Chavez-DeRemer said in response to Representative Rosa DeLauro’s concerns.

While Chavez-DeRemer’s comment stopped short of a promise, she did not elaborate on the future of Women’s Bureau, but insinuated the 105-year-old department was here to stay.

Yet the Department of Labor’s 2026 fiscal year budget in brief anticipates eliminating the Women’s Bureau, calling it a “relic of the past” and “an ineffective policy.”

open image in gallery Department of Labor is effectively shutting down the Women’s Bureau by getting rid of its employees and taking away its Congressionally-approved funding ( Getty Images )

“The Department will work with Congress to craft a repeal package of WB’s organic statutes, including the Women in Apprenticeship in Non-Traditional Occupations grant authorization. Apprenticeship work will be handled by the Employment and Training Administration,” the Bureau of Labor wrote.

The Independent has asked the Department of Labor and the White House for comment.

The elimination of the bureau, by giving it no funding in 2026, is the latest move by the Trump administration to override Congress’s authority and get rid of previously appropriated funds for what it believes is unnecessary or does not align with the president’s policies.

During his presidential campaign, Trump promised to be women’s “protector” and insisted they would be “happy, healthy, confident and free” under his administration.

However, the Trump administration believes the Women’s Bureau “has struggled to find a role” in advancing the interests of women in the workforce, according to the budget brief.

“The Bureau works on a wide range of issues and its work is not always closely coordinated with, or informed by, the agencies that actually have the resources to address the issues at hand,” the Department wrote in its FY 2026 budget in brief.

open image in gallery Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer told members of Congress the Women’s Bureau was ‘statute’ just a month before it announced it would ‘eliminate’ the agency ( AP )

Established by Congress in 1920, the Women’s Bureau is the only federal agency mandated to represent the needs of wage-earning women.

It conducts research and policy analysis to advocate for policies that improve working conditions and increase profitable opportunities for women in the workforce. That includes getting more women to high-paying jobs, expanding access to paid leave and affordable child care, eliminating pay inequality, as well as harassment in the workplace.

Part of its role includes grant-making and managing the Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations grant program.

The Women’s Bureau also has the authority to investigate and report on matters about the welfare of women in industry to the Department of Labor.

Nine current or former Department of Labor staffers told Mother Jones they believe shuttering the Women’s Bureau aligns with the administration’s desire to have women stop working and stay home to raise children.

“It really feels like a specific [effort] to get women out of the workplace,” Gayle Goldin, the former deputy director of the Women’s Bureau under the Biden administration, told Mother Jones. “We really still need the Women’s Bureau, because we need to be able to identify what the problems are, see where the barriers are for women in the workplace, and ensure that women have full capacity to enter the workplace in whatever job they want.”