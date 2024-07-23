Support truly

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer was roasted by the late-night hosts on Monday evening after he posted on social media on Sunday about relaxing with a “Wolf Spritzer” cocktail in his favorite restaurant right before Joe Biden announced his bombshell exit from the Democratic presidential ticket.

“Enjoying a Wolf Spritzer at El Presidente restaurant here in DC,” the veteran host naively posted on X and Instagram at precisely 12.47pm on Sunday lunchtime, posing with the drink named in his honor and looking perfectly at ease.

Biden’s own message confirming that he would not run against Donald Trump in November after all, ending weeks of pressured speculation, duly appeared on the same platforms at 2.13pm, unleashing all hell in newsrooms around the world.

By 3pm, Blitzer had been hurried back to the CNN studios and shoved into a jacket and tie to appear wide-eyed and shellshocked before the cameras alongside Kaitlan Collins to tell the world that the 2024 presidential election had been well and truly turned on its head.

His breezy cocktail post, naturally, went viral in the aftermath of the broadcast.

Reflecting on this whirlwind of events on The Late Show on Monday, Stephen Colbert observed, “I don’t think anyone was more caught off guard by Biden’s announcement than CNN’s Wolf Blitzer,” before recounting the newscaster’s nightmare Sunday.

Launching into a knowingly-stilted imitation of Blitzer hosting his show The Situation Room, Colbert declared: “I’m Wolf Spritzer and this is the ‘Tipsy-ation Room’.

“Earlier today it was five o’clock somewhere and we got the following breaking report: I love you and I’m fine to drive. Back to you, Anderson.”

“Brunch strikes again,” the host continued.

“Although it is nice to know in the future that if your boss ever texts you to come in on a Sunday, you can just respond with this emoji”, he said, cutting to a text message exchange on a smartphone bearing Blizter’s startled face.

Wolf Blitzer looking shellshocked as he covers Joe Biden’s bombshell exit from the Democratic ticket on CNN on Sunday ( CNN/YouTube )

Over on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, guest host Lamorne Morris covered the anchor’s dash back to his desk by joking: “That’s called a ‘Wolf Oh S***zer’!”

According to The Drinks Business, a Wolf Spritzer costs $15 at El Presidente and is described as “a deviation from the classic spritz that one might enjoy during aperitivo hour in Italy, combining the traditional Aperol with Montelobos Mezcal, lemon and, for the spritzer element, Cava”.

The restaurant also offers other politics-themed cocktails, including one named “The Elephant in the Room” in tribute to the emblem of the Republican Party, and “Air Force Uno” named for the president’s plane.

Blitzer has only posted once on X since his latest brush with online fame, solemnly posting an image of the frontpages of Monday’s editions of The New York Times and Washington Post recording Biden’s monumental decision to step down and make way for a younger contender, which now looks all but certain to be Vice-President Kamala Harris.