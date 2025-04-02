Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News correspondent Mike Tobin delivered some tough news to Fox & Friends viewers on Thursday, letting them know that “first buddy” Elon Musk is considered an unpopular “rich outsider” in Wisconsin, and the state’s voters pushed back on his efforts to influence the Supreme Court election.

Tobin’s report comes the morning after Susan Crawford decisively defeated Musk-backed opponent Brad Schimel, retaining liberals 4-3 majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Seen as something of a proxy for Democrats’ political future following Donald Trump’s election and his chaotic first few months in office, the race delivered a crushing defeat to Trump’s DOGE chief, who dumped $20 million in support of Schimel’s campaign.

“As a little girl, growing up in Chippewa Falls, I never could have imagined that I would be taking on the richest man in the world — for justice, in Wisconsin, and we won,” Crawford said in her victory speech. “Wisconsin stood up and said loudly that justice does not have a price. Our courts are not for sale.”

In the run-up to the election, which also featured Musk handing out million-dollar checks to Wisconsinites and jumping around on a Green Bay stage with a cheese hat, Musk made a last-ditch appeal on Fox News’ most-watched show to turn out the vote for conservatives.

open image in gallery Fox News correspondent Mike Tobin reports that Wisconsin voters weren't "really swayed" by Elon Musk's "star power" and considered him a "rich outsider." ( Fox News )

Noting that the world’s “future” and the “destiny of humanity” rested on the state Supreme Court election, Musk begged the network’s Wisconsin viewers to back Schimel. “If you lose control of the House, there will be nonstop impeachment hearings, there will be nonstop hearings and subpoenas, they’re gonna do everything possible to stop the agenda the American people voted for,” he declared, claiming the race was so tight a single voter could decide it.

The Tesla CEO’s apocalyptic warnings, however, didn’t turn the tide for conservatives. As of Wednesday morning, Crawford held a lead of 10 points over Schimel.

During Wednesday’s broadcast of the president’s favorite morning talk show, the hosts largely steered the conversation toward Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs, the waste and fraud Musk’s DOGE team was supposedly finding, and Musk’s claims that Tesla protests are “fundamentally a case of terrorism.”

At the same time, though, they did acknowledge the election results — though they were also framed within the GOP pulling out two special elections in Florida in which the Democrats also overperformed.

Still, when Tobin delivered his report during the last hour of the broadcast, the truth about the growing disdain for Musk across the country broke through to the show’s millions of loyal viewers.

“For all the record-setting money spent here in Wisconsin, it seems Wisconsin voters weren't really swayed by the star power of Elon Musk. A lot of them said they were pushing back at the idea of a rich outsider coming in and spending money to try to impact the Wisconsin votes,” Tobin noted.

“It was also the first time Wisconsin liberals had an opportunity to push back at Donald Trump and they were motivated — so motivated, in fact, turnout for the special election caused Milwaukee officials to run out of ballots,” the Fox reporter continued. “They had to delay the process while Milwaukee County and other organizations had to step up and rush ballots to polling locations.”

open image in gallery Elon Musk gives away a million-dollar check ahead of the Wisconsin Supreme Court election, which his candidate lost. ( AP )

Tobin wrapped up his segment by noting the special election “was so important” because the state’s Supreme Court justices are set to hear a redistricting case that could potentially flip two Wisconsin congressional seats to Democratic-majority districts, which would possibly put the GOP’s razor-thin majority in the House at risk.

Elsewhere on Fox & Friends, there were other signs that the right-wing network — which has fawned over the Trump-advising billionaire nearly as much as the president — may start looking to distance itself from Musk amid his rising unpopularity.

“Democrats in Wisconsin say this is a referendum on Donald Trump and Elon Musk,” Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy said. “That’s not the way it was presented. The Democrats ran against Elon Musk. They said he is the world’s richest man, and he can’t buy an election. So, it wasn’t about Trump as much as it was about Musk.”

Notably, the editorial board of The Wall Street Journal — a paper owned by Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch — stated that Tuesday night’s election results were a “backlash” to the “Trump-Musk governing style.” The board added that the “Democratic bet paid off” while Musk’s efforts to “mobilize the Trump voters who tend to stay home in spring elections” failed.