Another White House press aide posts foul-mouthed abuse of journalist

Another White House spokesperson has launched a foul-mouthed and unashamed attack on a journalist online.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson replied Wednesday to a post by Hugh Dougherty, editor at the Daily Beast, who shared an article about how the outlet had been dealt with rudely by the administration.

Jackson’s post included a meme picturing a cartoon penguin holding a basketball with the caption “getting f****** dunked on liberal.”

The Independent contacted the White House for comment on whether it believed Jackson’s post was an appropriate way of interacting with a journalist online.

“The liberal activists who work at the Daily Beast are not journalists,” Jackson herself responded.

Abigail Jackson's post responding to a journalist included a meme picturing a cartoon penguin holding a basketball with the caption 'getting f****** dunked on liberal'

It comes following similar instances involving other members of the Trump press team, including White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Head of Communications Steven Cheung.

Last month, HuffPost’s senior White House correspondent S.V. Dáte made headlines after the pair gave immature responses to a question about an upcoming (but later canceled) meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In text messages, shared by Dáte, Leavitt responded: “Your mom did.”

Cheung then followed up: “Your mom.” Leavitt also accused Dáte of being a “far left hack who nobody takes seriously, including your colleagues in the media, they just don’t tell you that to your face.”

In a subsequent interview with The New York Times, Dáte revealed that Cheung had doubled down on his attack in another rude text, sent while he was writing a story about White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and White House Communications Director Steven Cheung both responded 'Your mom' when a reporter asked them who suggested Budapest for President Donald Trump's since canceled meeting with Vladimir Putin

Dáte later shared what he said is a screenshot of his exchange with Cheung on X. Cheung appears to tell Dáte to “stop harassing him” and to “reach out to the press team,” before calling him “a little f****** b****,” according to the screenshot.

When asked if Cheung's responses were considered appropriate, a White House official told The Independent, "YES."

"WE CALL IT LIKE WE SEE IT," the White House official wrote. "IT'S NOT OUR ISSUE THAT MR. DATE CONTINUES TO BECLOWN HIMSELF."