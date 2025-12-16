Trust takes Trump to court over ‘damaging’ $300 million White House makeover plan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s plan for a $300 million ballroom on White House grounds faces an early courtroom test on Tuesday. Preservationists accuse him of illegally tearing down the East Wing in a sweeping makeover critics call an abuse of power.

US District Judge Richard Leon scheduled a hearing for 3pm in a lawsuit filed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The suit accuses the Trump administration and several federal agencies of launching the 90,000-square-foot project without legally required reviews or approvals.

The president has made a string of changes to the White House since returning to office in January, installing gold decorations throughout the Oval Office and paving over the Rose Garden lawn to create a patio similar to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The massive ballroom would dwarf those alterations. Images of heavy machinery tearing into the White House's 120-year-old East Wing to make way for the project ignited condemnation, as critics accused Trump of abusing presidential power.

“No president is legally allowed to tear down portions of the White House without any review whatsoever — not President Trump, not President Biden, and not anyone else,” the National Trust's lawsuit said.

open image in gallery Work continues on the contruction of the ballroom at the White House, Tuesday, Dec., 9, 2025, in Washington, where the East Wing once stood. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) ( AP )

The group is seeking a temporary restraining order to halt construction while its case proceeds, arguing that the project has already caused "irreversible damage" to the White House and its grounds.

The administration in a filing on Monday said the project was lawful and followed in a long line of presidential renovations, including Franklin D. Roosevelt's construction of the East Wing itself. The filing said the ballroom was needed for state functions, its design was still evolving and above-ground construction was not planned until April, making an emergency order unnecessary.

"The President possesses statutory authority to modify the structure of his residence, and that authority is supported by background principles of Executive power," the filing said.

The lawsuit said Trump failed to gather public input and ignored statutes requiring consultation with the National Capital Planning Commission and the Commission of Fine Arts before tearing down the East Wing and starting work on the ballroom.

The National Trust said it sued the administration to force it to comply at a minimum “with the procedural requirements that inform and protect the public’s opportunity to comment on the Ballroom Project.”