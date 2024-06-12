Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

President Joe Biden may yet act to keep his only surviving son from serving time in prison after a jury in Delaware convicted him of three felony charges relating to his purchase of a firearm while addicted to drugs.

Aboard Air Force One, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre would not say whether Biden would use his authority as president to commute any custodial sentence that may be imposed on his son, Hunter Biden, as a result of his conviction.

Jean-Pierre said it was premature to make any pronouncements on the subject, since she hasn’t spoken to President Biden about it and Hunter has yet to be sentenced.

“As we all know, the sentencing hasn’t even been scheduled yet,” she said.

The White House press secretary also noted that Biden has ruled out using his power to pardon his son, which would have the effect of absolving him of any consequences for the felony convictions. But a commutation, which would leave the conviction intact, was not something she would address.

“He was very clear, very upfront, obviously very definitive,” she said about Biden’s prior promise not to pardon Hunter.

But when pressed on a commutation she replied: “I just don’t have anything beyond that.”

US President Joe Biden hugs his son Hunter Biden upon arrival at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, on June 11, 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

In a statement on Tuesday, Biden said he accepted the outcome of the case after Hunter was found guilty of three charges related to his purchase and possession of a handgun in 2018.

“As I said last week, I am the president, but I am also a dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today,” he said.

The younger Biden, a 51-year-old Yale-educated attorney and lobbyist turned visual artist, has admitted to struggling with addiction for decades. His father said he can relate to the “many families who have had loved ones battle addiction” and he shares “the feeling of pride” at seeing a relative “come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery” after overcoming alcohol or drug dependency.

The president added that he ”will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process” while his son considers whether to appeal the conviction.

He also said he and first lady Jill Biden “will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support.”

“Nothing will ever change that,” he added.