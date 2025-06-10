White House says it will spare some Aids programs that were on the chopping block

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White House is trying to reassure House Republicans that Donald Trump’s plans to slash funding to Aids projects around the world will spare a number of key prevention programs.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and his fellow GOP leaders in the lower chamber of Congress are racing to shore up support ahead of a vote on a $9.4bn package of spending cuts Thursday.

Congressional Republicans have expressed particular concern over planned cuts to former commander-in-chief George W Bush’s signature President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR), which has been credited with saving millions of lives across the globe since 2003.

open image in gallery Demonstrators on Capitol Hill protest against cuts to American foreign aid spending, including USAID and the PEPFAR program to combat Hiv/Aids ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

As part of an effort to allay those worries and rally the troops, the House GOP leadership has vowed to retain treatments offered under PEPFAR as well as a number of other prevention schemes, according to Capitol Hill sources cited by Politico.

Speaker Johnson’s whip team reportedly spent Monday evening frantically texting Republicans and calculating probable votes for the “rescissions” package, which, in addition to cutting hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign Aids funding, also targets public broadcasters like NPR and PBS, both of whom are currently suing Trump’s administration over the withdrawal of federal funding.

Russell Vought, Director of the Office of Management and Budget, told appropriators last week that the administration is seeking to take “an analytical look” at Aids prevention and instead prioritize funding for “life-saving treatment” for sufferers as part of its scaling back of PEPFAR.

open image in gallery Russell Vought, Director of the Office of Management and Budget, said the Trump administration would prefer to fund Aids treatments, rather than prevention programs ( AP )

“It is something that our budget will be very trim on,” he said of prevention funding.

“We believe that many of these nonprofits are not geared towards the viewpoints of the administration. And we’re $37 trillion in debt. So at some point, the continent of Africa needs to absorb more of the burden of providing this healthcare.”

Trump’s cuts to Aids prevention funding, enacted under an executive order he signed within hours of returning to the Oval Office in January, have been forecast to have disastrous results.

A crisis that had been on course to be brought under control by 2030 will now be extended at the cost of an estimated 4m more lives, according to forecasts from the United Nations Aids agency.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson are once again having to reassure Republicans over an unpopular bill ( Getty )

The disruption to global HIV programmes by the U.S. is also projected to lead to more than 3m more Aids orphans than was previously anticipated by the end of the decade.

But the president himself has insisted that it is Europe that needs to step up and invest more to help the nations worst-hit by the disease.

“Nobody does anything but the United States… Other countries should be helping us with that,” he told reporters onboard Air Force One last month.

“We’re the only country. Where are the others? Where is France? Where is Germany? We’ve spent billions and billions of dollars.”

A documentary investigation by The Independent, which includes reporting from remote areas in Uganda and Zimbabwe, has recently demonstrated that Trump’s brutal severing of aid – and abrupt halt in medication – is already tearing lives apart.

