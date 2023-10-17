What time is the House speaker vote for Jim Jordan?

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jim Jordan is preparing to face his peers for a vote to become House speaker today - two weeks after House Republicans ousted Kevin McCarthy.

The chamber is set to convene for a vote around noon - with Mr Jordan standing front in centre with the GOP nomination and Donald Trump’s backing - while Democrats stand behind Hakeem Jeffries.

The vote comes days after Majority Leader Steve Scalise failed to get the support needed from his own party when he was nominated over Mr Jordan, the chair of the Judiciary Committee last week.

The House GOP remains divided, dysfunctional and disorganised, with members telling reporters over the weekend that the pressure is mounting on holdouts to support Mr Jordan.

Mr Jordan on Monday said he would bring the vote to the floor regardless of whether or not he had the 217 votes needed to succeed.

“We’ll go the floor tomorrow,” he told CNN’s Manu Raju.

“That’s how our great system works. And we will go to the floor tomorrow. It’s not about pressuring anybody just about we got to have a speaker. You can’t open the House and do the work of the American people and help our dearest and closest friend Israel,” he added.

“We set it for 12pm. I feel good about it,” he said.

When Mr Jordan was asked if he would move on to a second vote if he fails on the first, he simply said: “We are going to elect a speaker tomorrow.”

“If you don’t have a speaker, so we get a speaker, we get the House open and we get to work on the resolution and supplemental for Israel,” he told the network. “And we get back to work for the American people. That’s what I’ve committed to doing.”

When asked about his earlier comments on only going to the floor after having secured 217 votes, Mr Jordan said, “I do think that’s, that’s ideal, but … I don’t know if there’s any way to ever get that in the room. I would love that. But I think the only way to do this is the way the Founders intended”.

While Mr Jordan and his allies have shrunk the number of members set to vote against him, he remains below the threshold of 217 votes.

The Ohio Republican won a nomination vote on Friday (13 October), receiving 124 votes against 81 for Rep Austin Scott, who put his name in for contention while noting he didn’t actually want to be speaker. Observers noted that the support for Mr Scott revealed the substantial antipathy towards Mr Jordan within the conference.

Mr McCarthy, the ex-speaker, pushed for a second vote on Mr Jordan’s nomination, during which 152 members voted yes and 55 said no.

While Mr Jordan’s team says they have minimised that number over the weekend, the number of members opposed to his speakership was estimated to be in the double digits on Monday morning, according to Punchbowl News.

By Monday afternoon, it was becoming increasingly clear that the tide was turning. The moderates were beginning to cave.

Jim Jordan is trying to become speaker (REUTERS)

Accordingly, Republicans supporting Mr Jordan pushed to bring the vote to the floor as a way to put public pressure on the holdouts. Several votes may take place depending on what the opposition looks like on Tuesday. Those backing Mr Jordan have said that the backlash from the Trump wing of the GOP will be fierce against those blocking the Ohioan.