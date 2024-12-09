Watch live: New York City mayor speaks as police hold ‘person of interest’ in UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting
Watch live as New York City mayor speaks on Monday 9 December following an arrest in connection with UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting.
Police are questioning a man in Pennsylvania in connection with last week’s fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEOBrian Thompson, law enforcement officials sources familiar tell mutliple news outlets.
Luigi Mangione, 26, was taken in for questioning, and it was discovered that he was in possession of a ghost gun that matches the gun believed to have been used in the assassination-style killing that took place outside a New York City hotel on Wednesday, a senior law enforcement official told the New York Times.
An employee at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, called in the tip on Monday about seeing a man who looked like the person of interest police have been searching for, according to CNN.
