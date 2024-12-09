Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: New York City mayor speaks as police hold ‘person of interest’ in UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting

Caspar Barnes
Monday 09 December 2024 13:59 EST
Comments
Close
New York City mayor speaks following arrest in connection with UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Watch live as New York City mayor speaks on Monday 9 December following an arrest in connection with UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting.

Police are questioning a man in Pennsylvania in connection with last week’s fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEOBrian Thompson, law enforcement officials sources familiar tell mutliple news outlets.

Luigi Mangione, 26, was taken in for questioning, and it was discovered that he was in possession of a ghost gun that matches the gun believed to have been used in the assassination-style killing that took place outside a New York City hotel on Wednesday, a senior law enforcement official told the New York Times.

An employee at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, called in the tip on Monday about seeing a man who looked like the person of interest police have been searching for, according to CNN.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in