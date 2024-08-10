Support truly

Tim Walz “misspoke” in a 2018 video where the Minnesota governor linked his stance on gun regulations to handling weapons “in war,” according to the Harris campaign, as Republicans continue to allege Walz has been exaggerating his military record.

Earlier this week, the Kamala Harris campaign shared a video of Walz talking about why he supports background checks, public health research and other Democratic priorities around gun legislation.

In the clip, the Walz described his nearly quarter century serving in the Army National Guard and said, “We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war, is the only place where those weapons are at.”

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a campaign rally in Arizona. His campaign is trying to walk back his previous comments about using weapons “in war.” ( AP )

"In making the case for why weapons of war should never be on our streets or in our classrooms, the Governor misspoke,” the Harris campaign told NBC News. “He did handle weapons of war and believes strongly that only military members trained to carry those deadly weapons should have access to them, unlike Donald Trump and JD Vance who prioritize the gun lobby over our children.”

Republicans have been attacking Walz with accusations of stolen valor.

“Do not pretend to be something that you’re not,” GOP VP pick JD Vance, who also served in the military, said at a recent event. “I’d be ashamed if I was saying that I lied about my military service like you did.”

The US senator from Ohio has also accused Walz of dropping out of his unit on the eve of a deployment to Iraq.

In 2003, Walz deployed for nine months during the war in Afghanistan, providing security at US bases across Europe amid Operation Enduring Freedom, but did not fight on the frontlines himself.

Walz retired from the Guard in 2005 as he pursued a run for Congress. His last day with the service was in May of that year. His unit had been warned it might have to deploy to Iraq, but did not receive formal orders to do so until March of 2006, according to The Washington Post.

Democrats have accused Republicans of resorting to unfounded “Swift Boat” attacks on Walz, a reference to the notorious false 2004 campaign to discredit the military service of Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry.

“It’s a tired, old strategy and the American people are too smart to fall for that, especially from anyone allied with a draft dodger like Donald Trump,” a person close to the Harris-Walz campaign recently told The Independent.