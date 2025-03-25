Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has found himself in the middle of a political firestorm after mistakenly adding The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief to a group chat about U.S. plans to strike Yemen on the encrypted messaging app Signal.

Now, Trump and certain media outlets are defending Waltz, while Defense Secretary Pete Hesgeth denied the legitimacy of the leaks, despite the administration confirming their validity.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling for Waltz to step down, while several top Trump administration officials were blasted over the leak during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Tuesday morning.

Here’s what you need to know about Waltz:

open image in gallery President Donald Trump called National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, pictured, a 'good man' after he added a journalist to a Signal group chat discussing U.S. plans for strikes on Yemen ( AP )

The ‘Houthi PC Small Group Chat’

The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg reported Monday that Waltz appeared to have added him to a group chat titled “Houthi PC small group” on Signal. The thread also appeared to include top White House officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

At first, Goldberg wasn’t sure if the group chat was real. But soon enough, officials started sending the planned times of U.S. strikes on Yemen — and Goldberg realized they lined up perfectly.

National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes confirmed to The Atlantic that the group chat “appears to be an authentic message chain.”

Both Democrats and Republicans are now calling for action in the wake of the leak.

Pete Buttigieg, who served as Transport Secretary under Joe Biden, called the leak “the highest level of f***up imaginable.”

Republican Representative Don Bacon told Axios: “None of this should have been sent on non-secure systems.”

open image in gallery Waltz has been accused of making the “highest level of f*** up imaginable” by Democrat lawmaker Pete Buttigieg. ( REUTERS )

Waltz previously served in the House and U.S. military

When Trump tapped him for National Security Adviser, Waltz was a Congressman representing Florida’s 6th district. Waltz resigned in January to take on his new role under Trump.

When announcing his pick, Trump called Waltz "a nationally recognized leader in National Security, a bestselling author, and an expert on the threats posed by China, Russia, Iran, and global terrorism.”

"Mike has been a strong champion of my America First Foreign Policy agenda, and will be a tremendous champion of our pursuit of Peace through Strength,” he added.

Waltz was elected to the House in 2018, taking Ron DeSantis’s spot after he was elected Florida’s governor. He served on the Armed Services, Intelligence, and Foreign Affairs House committees. He also served on the House China Task Force.

While Waltz was a key critic of the Biden administration, he also diverged from Trump on some issues — including the TikTok ban. Waltz called the app “CCP spyware” in 2023 and voted to ban it.

But in January, Waltz backed Trump as he vowed to save TikTok, calling the app “a great platform for him and his campaign to get his America First message out.”

Before he was a lawmaker, Waltz served 27 years in the Army and National Guard. He retired as a colonel and was the first Green Beret elected to Congress.