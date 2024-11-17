Vivek Ramaswamy suggests Department of Education will be ‘deleted outright’ by DOGE

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Vivek Ramaswamy, who is co-leading Donald Trump’sDepartment of Government Efficiency alongside X CEO Elon Musk, hinted that the dynamic duo of government gutting are planning to "delete" the US Department of Education.

He told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo that he and Musk were planning to make "deep cuts" unlike any in recent history.

"Elon and I aren't in this for the credit," Ramaswamy said on Sunday. "But I think we're gonna build the consensus to make the kind of deep cuts that haven't been made for most of our history."

Bartiromo asked specifically about the Department of Education, and if Ramaswamy and Musk were planning on shutting down departments.

In response, he said: “We expect mass reductions. We expect certain agencies to be deleted outright.”

Vivek Ramaswamy hinted that he aims to shut down the Department of Education. ( AFP via Getty Images )

“We expect mass reductions in force in areas of the federal government that are bloated. We expect massive cuts among federal contractors and others who are overbilling the federal government," he continued. "So yes, we expect all of the above and I think people will be surprised by, I think, how quickly we're able to move with some of those changes given the legal backdrop."

Ramaswamy made clear in August that he wanted to dismantle the department, which was established in 1867.

“Let’s shut down the head of the snake, the Department of Education,” Ramaswamy said in August. “Take that $80 billion, put it in the hands of parents across this country.”

Ramaswamy said the move would be a part of his and Musk's push for "mass deregulation."

"So this is a historic opportunity We're not actually going to squander this," he said. "But I think part of the key is to move quickly to move effectively. I think that mass deregulation that I talked about earlier that gives us the industrial logic to then make cuts to that bureaucracy and moving quickly is our objective."