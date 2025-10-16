Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parents of teenagers who allegedly harassed their transgender classmate have raised well over the required $125,000 demanded by a judge, which will enable them to take legal action against the school.

The parents brought the case before a federal judge after the two teenage boys were suspended following an incident earlier this year in which they said they were “uncomfortable” with a transgender student in the boys’ locker room.

The boys were suspended for ten days from Stone Bridge High School, Virginia, after a student, who was assigned female at birth but identifies as a boy, filmed the boys expressing discomfort when he entered the boys’ locker room, 7News first reported. The incident occurred in March, but the video was made public in May.

The school district – Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) – launched a Title IX investigation, which found the boys responsible for sexual harassment and sex-based discrimination.

open image in gallery Seth Wolfe, the father of one of the boys who allegedly sexually harassed a transgender pupil ( Fox News )

Two parents, Seth Wolfe and Renae Smith, have gone public in their battle against the school board, arguing their sons were merely questioned why a “female student” was in the boys' locker room.

The Washington Post reported this weak that the district maintains the victim had been harassed at school previously because of their transition.

According to 7News, the lawsuit is being brought on grounds of religious discrimination, freedom of speech violations, and sex discrimination against the boys.

On Friday, 10 October, U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema ordered the parents to post a $125,000 bond by the close of business on Wednesday, 15 October. She said the order was to ensure that if LCPS wins the case, LCPS can recover its attorney’s fees from the bond.

The fundraiser surpassed the target and had reached almost $130,000 by midday Thursday.

On the crowdfunding page, the campaign states: “LCPS has branded two good kids as sexual harassers, issued suspensions, and demanded ‘sensitivity training’ because the boys made private comments objecting to a girl being in their locker room.”

It added: “While this case may simply be about two boys, it’s much more than that. It’s about fundamental freedom, privacy, and common sense for all families.”

In an update posted on Wednesday, the parents said the judge had extended the bond deadline to Friday, 17 October.

“The Smith and Wolfe families are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love, prayers and support.”

Speaking to Fox News, Seth Wolfe said: “We’re trying to get into this fight and do the best we can, so we’ve set up the donation page and we’re hoping we can get the community to stand behind us.

“They made it seem like they’re the problem for asking questions about why there’s a female in the boys’ locker room.

open image in gallery Stone Bridge High School, where two boys were suspended after a Title IX investigation found they harassed a transgender student who was in the boys' locker room ( Google Maps )

He also said that the two boys “were never explained or taught by any administration how to gender or call this student. So to all their knowledge this seemed to be a female student in their locker room.”

Wolfe also said he is suing LCPS because he doesn’t want his son to be suspended and miss school, and he doesn't want a Title IX violation on his son’s permanent record, which he said could impact his college prospects.

"That's one of our major concerns," Wolfe said.

In a statement, the school said: “Loudon County Public Schools (LCPS) acknowledges the court’s decision and will prepare for the next steps in this matter. We remain committed to fostering a safe, inclusive and respectful learning environment for all students. Harassment, discrimination and bullying of any kind is not tolerated within our schools, and we will continue to uphold policies that protect the rights, dignity, and well-being of every student in our care.”