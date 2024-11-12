Millions of Verizon customers in New York, DC and Boston report service outages
Customers in Philadelphia, Boston, Baltimore, New York City, and Washington, DC appear to have been most heavily impacted
Verizon customers across the east coast have been impacted by service outages.
Tens of thousands of Verizon customers early Tuesday morning reported experiencing an outage, Down Detector shows.
The most affected regions include Philadelphia, Boston, Baltimore, New York City, and Washington, DC, according to the site. But customers across 45 cities reported experiencing outages, according to Outage.Report.
The company told The Independent in a statement: “A network issue early this morning disrupted service for some Verizon Fios customers in the Northeast for a short period of time. As soon as the issue was identified, our engineering teams quickly restored the service.”
The outage reports started pouring in shortly after midnight. While 52 per cent reported issues with 5G internet, 33 per cent reported landline issues, and 15 per cent reported total blackouts.
The issue appears to have been fixed just before 4am, Outage.Report shows.
The Independent has emailed Verizon representatives for more information.
