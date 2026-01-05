Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

About a dozen tankers loaded with Venezuelan crude oil and fuel have left the country's waters since the start of the year despite President Donald Trump’s blockade, according to reports.

The movements suggest a potential breaking of the strict blockade imposed by Trump before the dramatic capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. troops in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Trump said Saturday that the oil embargo remained in full force after Maduro's extraction.

All the identified vessels, believed to have left in dark mode, are under sanctions and most of them are supertankers that typically carry Venezuelan crude to China, according to TankerTrackers.com and shipping documents from state-run Venezuelan oil company PDVSA.

Representatives of the White House, the U.S. State Department, PDVSA and Venezuela's oil ministry did not respond immediately to Reuters’ requests for comment early Monday.

open image in gallery Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is escorted as he heads towards the Daniel Patrick Manhattan United States Courthouse for an initial appearance to face U.S. federal charges including narco-terrorism, conspiracy, drug trafficking, money laundering and others ( REUTERS/Adam Gray )

A separate group of smaller ships, also under sanctions, left the country after discharging imports or completing domestic trips.

At least four of the departed tankers left Venezuelan waters on Saturday through a route north of Margarita island after briefly stopping near the country's maritime border, TankerTrackers.com said after identifying the vessels using satellite images.

A source with knowledge of the departure paperwork told Reuters that at least four supertankers had been cleared by Venezuelan authorities to leave in dark mode.

It was not immediately clear if the departures were in defiance of the U.S. blockade. Though President Trump said that the oil embargo had not been lifted, he added that Venezuela's largest customers, including China, would keep receiving oil.

PDVSA had accumulated a large inventory of floating storage since the U.S. blockade began last month, dragging the country's oil exports to a standstill.

The company is reducing oil output and asked some joint ventures to shut well clusters because of accumulated oil and residual fuel stocks both onshore and in vessels anchored near its ports.

Oil exports are Venezuela's main source of revenue, which will be needed by an interim government led by Oil Minister and Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to finance spending and secure stability in the country.