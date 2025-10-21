Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A group of independent United Nations experts has condemned recent U.S. strikes against suspected drug boats in international waters as a dangerous escalation and amount to “extrajudicial executions”, they announced on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump has ordered attacks on at least seven suspected drug vessels in the Caribbean off the coast of Venezuela in recent months, resulting in at least 32 deaths. These operations form part of his ongoing campaign against what he describes as a “narcoterrorist” threat emanating from Venezuela and linked to its president, Nicolas Maduro.

The U.N. experts acknowledged Trump's justification, but stated: “Even if such allegations were substantiated, the use of lethal force in international waters without proper legal basis violates the international law of the sea and amounts to extrajudicial executions.”

Over the past few weeks, Special Operations forces have launched hits on at least seven boats off the Venezuelan coast in the Caribbean Sea ( Donald Trump/Truth Social )

The independent experts, who are appointed by the U.N. Human Rights Council, said the strikes violate the South American country's sovereignty and the United States' "fundamental international obligations" not to intervene in domestic affairs or threaten to use armed force against another country.

"These moves are an extremely dangerous escalation with grave implications for peace and security in the Caribbean region," they said in a statement.

Washington rejects Maduro's 2024 election victory and says there was "overwhelming evidence" his opponent won.

"These so-called 'experts' fail to acknowledge the fact that they're advocating for an illegitimate leader who is a fugitive of American justice who undermines our regional security and poisons Americans,” said a senior State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The U.S. has justified its actions as consistent with Article 51 of the founding U.N. Charter, which requires the Security Council to be immediately informed of any action states take in self-defense against armed attack.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said the experts have corroborated Caracas' concerns about the U.S. military campaign.

"The United States fabricates enemies to justify a supposed right to self-defense, which results in massacres in the Caribbean," Gil said in a message on Telegram about the U.N. statement.

The U.S. strikes come against the background of a U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean that includes guided-missile destroyers, F-35 fighter jets, a nuclear submarine and around 6,500 troops as Trump escalates a standoff with the Venezuelan government.

Trump said last week that he had also authorized the Central Intelligence Agency to conduct covert operations in Venezuela.

The experts, who said they have been in contact with the U.S. regarding their concerns, said covert or direct military action against another sovereign state would constitute "an even graver breach" of the U.N. Charter.