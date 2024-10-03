Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Senator JD Vance repeated a tired Republican lie from 2020 — that Donald Trump actually won the election, despite all evidence to the contrary — and then doubled down on it during a recent recorded encounter.

On Thursday, comedian Jason Selvig posted a clip of an interaction he had with Vance on X. During their brief encounter, Selvig repeatedly asked Vance if Trump won in 2020. The settled issue of who won the 2020 election came up again after Vance told viewers who tuned into Tuesday’s vice presidential debate that he would have helped Trump carry out his “alternative electors” scheme to maintain power in the White House.

“Who won the 2020 election? Could you just answer? Did Donald Trump win?” Selvig asked.

“Yes,” Vance replied.

JD Vance responding to questions from Jason Selvig about who won the election ( X )

After asking Vance to confirm that he was saying Trump won in 2020, Vance replied “Yep.”

The comedian then pressed Vance, asking if he would concede if he and Trump lose in the 2020 election.

Vance did not answer directly, instead just saying “I really feel bad for you man.”

Selvig continued to push, asking “if your opponent gets more votes, will you concede,” after which Vance walked away without answering.

Walz and Vance debating on Tuesday night ( Associated Press )

It’s the second time recently that Vance has publicly disputed the 2020 election results. During Tuesday’s debate, Tim Walz asked his Republican counterpart if he believed Donald Trump had lost the 2020 election.

The Republican candidate instead responded that he was “focused on the future,” and tried to ask a question back about Kamala Harris.

“That is a damning non-answer,” responded Walz.