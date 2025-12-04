Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

JD Vance’s Hanukkah invitation says ‘Celebrating 50 years of Christmas’ in embarrassing blunder

It’s not the first time the White House has included references to Christmas while celebrating Hanukkah

Brendan Rascius
in New York
Thursday 04 December 2025 16:24 EST
In an apparent oversight, Vice President JD Vance has reportedly sent out invitations for a Hanukkah party that said “Celebrating 50 years of Christmas.”

The holiday mix-up was noted by Gabby Deutch, a reporter for Jewish Insider, who shared a photo of the invitation on X Wednesday.

The invite states: “The vice president & the second lady request the pleasure of your company for a Hanukkah reception at the vice president’s residence.” The event is scheduled for December 15.

Above this, in large cursive lettering, it reads: “Golden Noel,” followed by “Celebrating 50 years of Christmas at the vice president’s residence.”

Vice President JD Vance's Hanukkah invitation states "Celebrating 50 years of Christmas" in an embarrassing blunder
Vice President JD Vance's Hanukkah invitation states "Celebrating 50 years of Christmas" in an embarrassing blunder (Getty Images)

It’s not the first time the White House has included references to Christmas while celebrating Hanukkah, Deutch noted.

In November 2008, invites for then-President George W. Bush’s Hanukkah reception included images of Christmas trees.

Bush’s Press Secretary Sally McDonough apologized for the error, which she described as a “staff mistake,” noting that staffers failed to create multiple cards for various holiday events.

A spokesperson for Vance didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.

An invitation reportedly received by Gabby Deutch, a reporter for Jewish Insider.
An invitation reportedly received by Gabby Deutch, a reporter for Jewish Insider. (Gabby Deutch, X)

