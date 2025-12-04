Vaccine advisers hand-picked by RFK Jr seemed confused about what they were voting for ahead of potential changes to Hep B shot
“We’re trying to evaluate a moving target,” one of the committee members said.
Vaccine advisers hand-picked by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. expressed confusion about a vote that could reshape federal guidance on immunizations, according to a new report.
Members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) — who were appointed by Kennedy earlier this year — appeared puzzled about a vote scheduled for Thursday on hepatitis B vaccine guidance after the language was altered several times, CNN reported.
As a result, the vote was pushed back to Friday.
“This is the third version of the questions that most of the [ACIP] received in 72 hours,” Dr. Joseph Hibbeln, a member of the committee, said Thursday. “We’re trying to evaluate a moving target.”
“We really need to know what we’re voting on,” an unidentified person said during a livestream as the committee met Thursday, per CNN.
Dr. Robert Malone, the ACIP vice chair who ran yesterday’s meeting, described it as an “audio/visual harmonization” problem, noting that updated voting language could not instantly be presented on slides. Eventually, a break was announced to “sort things out.”
The committee was initially expected to cast votes on proposed changes to hepatitis B immunizations in September. But, this vote was rescheduled after there was not sufficient evidence to ensure a “confident evidence-based recommendation,” Malone said.
While the committee’s guidelines aren’t determinative, the CDC typically follows their recommendations.
