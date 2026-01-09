USDA suspends ‘federal financial awards’ for Minnesota, citing ‘massive fraud’
The agriculture secretary cited ‘massive fraud’ in the state
Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has announced that her agency is “suspending federal financial awards” to Minnesota and Minneapolis, citing evidence of “fraud” found by the Trump administration.
Rollins announced Friday she’s suspending “all active awards and any future awards from USDA to the State of Minnesota and the City of Minneapolis, currently totaling over $129.18 million.”
“The Trump administration has uncovered MASSIVE fraud in Minnesota and Minneapolis—billions siphoned off by fraudsters. And those in charge have ZERO plan to fix it,” Rollins wrote in a post on X.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
