Watch live as US secretary of state Blinken speaks at South Korea-US strategic forum

Watch live as US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, delivers remarks at the 8th Annual CSIS Republic of Korea-United States Strategic Forum on Monday 25 September.

Per the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, t​​​​his year marks the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the two nations and experts, scholars and officials will join together for a “timely discussion” on issues critical to US-Korea relations, according to a press release.

Issues include the new frontiers of the alliance for the next 70 years, a new era of cooperation and strategic alignment for the US-Korea-Japan trilateral relationship, and perennial challenges and future outcomes for North Korea, according to the CSIS website.

Ahead of the forum, Mr Blinken, South Korean and Japanese counterparts expressed “serious concern” over the discussion of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, including possible arms trade.

He, alongside South Korea’s foreign minister Park Jin and Japan’s foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa, agreed to respond firmly to any acts that threaten regional security in violation of UN Security Council resolution in a brief meeting on Friday.