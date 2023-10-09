Watch live as US senators hold press briefing after meetings with Chinese leaders

Watch live as a US bipartisan congressional delegation led by Chuck Schumer and Mike Crapo hold a press conference following their meetings with Chinese leaders in Beijing.

Mr Schumer, the US Senate majority leader, on Monday (9 October) called on Chinese President Xi Jinping to support Israel after deadly attacks by Hamas, adding he was “disappointed” that Beijing showed “no sympathy” for the country over the weekend.

Fighters from the Islamist group Hamas killed 700 Israelis and abducted dozens more as they attacked towns on Saturday, the deadliest incursion into Israeli territory since Egypt and Syria’s attacks in the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago.

Israel responded by pounding Gaza, killing hundreds of Palestinians.

In response, China’s foreign ministry urged the “relevant parties” to remain calm and to end hostilities to protect civilians, adding that “the fundamental way out of the conflict lies in implementing the two-state solution and establishing an independent State of Palestine”.

Mr Schumer is leading a rare bipartisan congressional delegation on a trip to Asia, which also includes stops in South Korea and Japan.