Watch as Republicans travel to Eagle Pass, Texas, where migrants are arriving at the US-Mexico border to seek asylum.

Speaker Mike Johnson, representatives Tony Gonzales, Mark Green, Jim Jordan, and other House Republicans are expected to attend on Wednesday 3 January.

More than 60 Republicans are to make the trip to the remote border town located 140 miles southwest of San Antonio, where thousands of immigrants have crossed over the past several years.

“I’m hosting @SpeakerJohnson and my @HouseGOP colleagues in San Antonio tonight and Eagle Pass tomorrow,” Mr Gonzales tweeted on Monday.

“We’ll hear from Border Patrol, law enforcement, and stakeholders on the ground.”

During an interview with CNN, Mr Gonzales added that “the goal is for House Republicans to be focused on solutions” towards the border in 2024.

“Solving our border crisis needs to be priority number one this Congress,” he said, just hours ahead of the visit.