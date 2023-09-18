Iran frees five wrongfully detained Americans as part of Biden-brokered deal

Five Americans who have spent years being wrongfully detained in Iran have been released from custody and are heading home, US officials have said.

An official briefed on the situation said on Monday that the quintet of newly-released detainees were en route to the Qatari capital of Doha on a Qatari aircraft which departed from Tehran earlier in the day.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the release “will hopefully be completed” alongside the other elements of the deal during a press conference on state-run Press TV on Monday.

Three of the formerly wrongfully detained Americans — Emad Shargi, Morad Tahbaz, and Siamak Namazi — have been held in Iranian custody for more than five years. The names of the remaining two US nationals who are now heading home have not been publicly released by the US government due to privacy considerations.