Watch Live: Biden announces first-ever White House office for gun violence prevention

Watch live as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris deliver remarks on gun safety in the White House Rose Garden on Friday 22 September.

A statement on Thursday confirmed that the US president will announce the establishment of the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

It will aim to reduce gun violence “which has ravaged communities across the country” and “implement and expand upon key executive and legislative action which has been taken to save lives”.

The new office will be overseen by Vice President Harris, who has been a key leader in the Biden Administration’s effort to end the gun violence epidemic.

“Every time I’ve met with families impacted by gun violence as they mourn their loved ones, and I’ve met with so many throughout the country, they all have the same message for their elected officials: ‘do something,’” a statement from Mr Biden, released ahead of his speech, said.

“That’s why I’m announcing additional steps forward, with the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.”