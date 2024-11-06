Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Welcome to an exclusive Ask Me Anything session with me, Eric Garcia, The Independent’s senior Washington correspondent.

Keep scrolling for more. If you want to jump straight to the Q&A click here.

The results of the 2024 presidential election have started to trickle in, following a historic and deeply contested race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

With a backdrop of such heightened political polarization, the outcome of this election will shape the next phase of American governance – and naturally, there are questions about what comes next.

If Harris wins, she faces the complex challenge of attempting to unite the country and addressing public concerns on the economy, abortion rights and immigration. A Trump victory, on the other hand, raises questions about his agenda for a second term and whether he will continue with the divisive rhetoric that marked his campaign.

They also face the likelihood of a split Congress, which would make it much harder to pass their agendas.

What could this election mean for America’s future? How would Harris or Trump approach their policy goals within a divided political landscape? And what are the social and political implications of the continued influence of both leaders?

In this question-and-answer session, we’ll explore the election’s key takeaways, examine the potential impact on policy and governance under either candidate and discuss what these results might signal for the future of American politics.

If you have a question about the election results and what they mean for the years ahead, submit it now or join me live for our “Ask Me Anything” event between November 6 and 8 – I’ll be checking in periodically to answer questions as the outcome of the election becomes clearer.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question. For a full guide on how to comment click here.