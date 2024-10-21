Watch live: Kamala Harris campaigns in Michigan as early voting kicks off in US election
Watch live as Kamala Harris participates in a campaign event in Birmingham, Michigan, on Monday, 21 October.
The vice president and Democratic presidential candidate is speaking as early voting gets underway in the state.
More than 1 million Michigan residents have already voted by mail in the 5 November election.
Donald Trump and Ms Harris are still virtually tied in the seven key battleground states according to the latest Washington Post/Schar School poll.
Ms Harris has a narrow lead in the Blue Wall states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, as well as in Georgia. Mr Trump is ahead in Arizona and North Carolina, while they are tied in Nevada.
Ms Harris joined former Republican Rep Liz Cheney on Monday for a tour of suburban districts in three states that could swing the election to her by encouraging GOP voters, unhappy with Trump, to vote for the Democratic ticket instead.
