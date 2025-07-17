US corn growers warn Trump’s push for cane sugar in Coke will cost thousands of American jobs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

U.S. corn growers have said that Donald Trump’s push to use real sugar cane in Coca-Cola “doesn’t make sense” and will cost thousands of American food manufacturing jobs.

In a statement, the Corn Refiners Association added that the move would also lower farm income and boost imports of foreign sugar “all with no nutritional benefit.”

It comes after Trump announced Wednesday that he had spoken to executives at Coca-Cola about changing the recipe – replacing high fructose corn syrup with sugar cane. “This will be a very good move by them — You’ll see. It’s just better!” the president wrote.

While Coca-Cola in the U.S. is typically made with high-fructose corn syrup, the soda company uses cane sugar in other countries, such as Mexico.

open image in gallery U.S. corn growers have said that Donald Trump’s push to use real sugar cane in Coca Cola ‘doesn’t make sense’ and will cost thousands of American food manufacturing jobs ( AP )

open image in gallery While Coca-Cola in the U.S. is typically made with high-fructose corn syrup, the soda company uses cane sugar in other countries, such as Mexico ( AP )

“Replacing high fructose corn syrup with cane sugar doesn’t make sense,” the CRA wrote in their statement.“President Trump stands for American manufacturing jobs, American farmers and reducing the trade deficit.”

“Replacing high fructose corn syrup with cane sugar would cost thousands of American food manufacturing jobs, depress farm income, and boost imports of foreign sugar, all with no nutritional benefit.”

While it has been claimed previously that high-fructose corn syrup is more harmful than other sugars, a Healthline article last updated in December 2023 said high-fructose corn syrup and regular table sugar have similar effects on a person’s health, and both are harmful when consumed excessively.

Trump is known for his love of Diet Coke, which is made with the artificial sweetener aspartame. In January, Coca-Cola presented Trump with a commemorative Diet Coke bottle.

open image in gallery Trump is known for his love of Diet Coke, which is made with the artificial sweetener aspartame. In January, Coca-Cola presented Trump with a commemorative Diet Coke bottle ( Margo Martin/X )

As noted by Axios, a full shift to the use of cane sugar from high fructose corn syrup in Coca-Cola could result in an economic hit to Iowa – the country's largest corn producer. However, it would also help the economy of Florida, the U.S.'s top cane sugar producer.

In a statement, Coca-Cola did not confirm a full shift to the use of sugar cane.

"We appreciate President Trump's enthusiasm for our iconic Coca‑Cola brand," a spokesperson said. "More details on new innovative offerings within our Coca‑Cola product range will be shared soon."