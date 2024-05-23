Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A bipartisan piece of immigration and border security legislation died on the Senate floor on Thursday after being resurrected this week for a second vote.

Having previously failed to pass the chamber when it was brought up for a vote in February, the legislation represented a compromise hammered out by Republicans and Democrats with the blessings of leadership in both parties. It seemed set up for success at the time, but the deal quickly collapsed after Donald Trump and his cadre of loyalists in the House and Senate GOP came out against it.

Now, the legislation is dead for a second time, having failed a procedural vote, with 50 votes against moving to consider the legislation and 43 in favor.

It was never clear why lawmakers were bringing it up for a vote again; Donald Trump’s opposition to the bill has not changed, nor has Speaker Mike Johnson’s. The Republican House leader previously declared the bill dead on arrival in his chamber during the previous campaign to see it passed into law. But the exercise provided an opportunity for the White House and its allies to once again criticise Republicans for failing to come to the table.

The legislation originally emerged this winter as a result of a demand from those same Republicans who ended up killing the bill. GOP lawmakers who balked at the idea of sending further military assistance to Ukraine told their Democratic rivals that a vote on a national security supplemental package containing that funding would be contingent on the House and Senate moving on border security, a persistent issue which has plagued consecutive administrations.

But that demand eventually collapsed for several reasons. The main factor was Donald Trump, who was reported to have been apoplectic over the idea of watching his own party join with Democrats — in an election year, as he was trying to run on the issue, no less — to address the rate of unauthorized border crossings and issues with asylum. The ex-president directly pressured Republican allies to kill the legislation in fear of giving his opponent, Joe Biden, a “win”.

Donald Trump campaigns in Wildwoon, New Jersey. His opposition is credited with turning many Republican lawmakers against the legislation, to the frustration of their own colleagues. ( AP )

This time around, the idea of a border security compromise seemed even more far-fetched. Progressive Democrats, especially hispanics, remain incensed by the bill’s exclusion of key priorities including a pathway for citizenship for undocumented immigrants including “Dreamers” — DREAM Act benefit recipients who were brought to the US by their parents when they were young children. And now, there’s no political motivation to get those Democrats to sign on; the national security supplemental is passed, and Democrats see no reason to make concessions to Republicans. What little political will remains among Democrats to pass this legislation stems from their desire to hand Joe Biden that “win” that Trump was so desperately seeking to avoid.

Republicans, meanwhile, face the political dilemma of bad optics. The party took a political beating from Democrats after the first failure of the border bill in February, with the president’s party blasting them for abandoning their own stated top priority in favor of doing nothing at all. The GOP continues to face awkward questions from more engaged voters on that issue, and has only been able to argue in response that the president can and should address border security through executive action, presumably without their input.

GOP leaders projected grim prospects for the bill heading into Thursday’s vote. Their outlook turned out to be correct: even Republicans such as James Lankford, the GOP’s lead negotiator in the border negotiations, voted against it, as did frequent swing votes Susan Collins and Mitt Romney. The bill also picked up new Democratic opponents, Sens Laphonza Butler and Cory Booker.

“I think it’s going to be an overwhelming number that vote no,” the GOP caucus’s whip, John Thune, had told The Independent on Wednesday.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, flanked by Sens Joni Ernst and John Thune, speaks at a press conference on 21 May 2024 ( Getty Images )

Senator Alex Padilla, one of a handful of Latino Democrats in the upper chamber, was also a “no” on the bill. Padilla has been a vocal critic of the legislation for months, not just of the policy itself but the process: he has strongly criticized the exclusion of Latino senators from the negotiations.

“This bill contains some of the same tried and failed policies that would actually make the situation worse at the southern border,” he said in a floor speech Thursday.

“It’s not just what’s in the bill that troubles me; it’s what’s not in the bill. If enacted, this bill would fail to provide relief for a single Dreamer, for a single farm worker, or a single essential worker or long-term resident of the United States who has been here for years, in some cases decades, working, paying taxes, contributing to the strength of our communities and our country and the success of our economy.”

A day earlier Wednesday, the California senator told The Independent that he was working “hard” to ensure that the bill considered on Thursday was not a “starting position” for his party moving forward, given its lack of provisions addressing a pathway to citizenship or protections for asylum-seekers.