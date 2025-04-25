Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

US army suspends commander after portraits of Trump and Hegseth flipped to face wall at base

Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez was Fort McCoy Garrison Commander at base in Wisconsin

Madeline Sherratt
Friday 25 April 2025 05:09 EDT
Comments
Hegseth promises 'no more woke' as rumours fly he's building a makeup studio in the Pentagon

The U.S. Army has suspended a female commander after two portraits of President Donald Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth were flipped to face the wall at her military base.

Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez was suspended from her post as Fort McCoy Garrison Commander at the Wisconsin base on April 18, “for administrative reasons”, a U.S. Army statement read Saturday. The military base has dismissed any claims suggesting she was responsible for flipping the pictures.

“As previously stated, she was not suspended for misconduct,” it read. “To reiterate, no one on the Fort McCoy leadership team, which includes Col. Baez-Ramirez, directed or supported the removal of any leader portraits. The Leader Board was corrected upon notification of the issue. We have no further details to provide at this time while this matter is under review.”

Baez Ramirez assumed duties as Garrison Commander at Fort McCoy in July last year
Baez Ramirez assumed duties as Garrison Commander at Fort McCoy in July last year (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Jones, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Days earlier, Trump’s Department of Defense shared a post on X with a photo of the wall, displaying the new chain of command where Trump, Hegseth, and Vice President Vance’s photos, along with an image that showed the portraits had been turned around to face the wall.

“Regarding the Ft. McCoy Chain of Command wall controversy….WE FIXED IT!” a DOD statement caption read above the photos.

“Also, an investigation has begun to figure out exactly what happened,” it added.

Baez-Ramirez was previously heard in a video celebrating her status as the first female Commander at Fort McCoy and “the first minority that commands this installation.”

The Department of Defense took to X to share what had happened in the incident Saturday
The Department of Defense took to X to share what had happened in the incident Saturday (DOD Rapid Response)

“I think that as a society, we are looking to integrate, and we’re better with each other. I think showing the public that we can have diversity in every part of our society is important,” the Commander was heard saying.

According to her Army biography, Baez Ramirez assumed duties as Garrison Commander at Fort McCoy in July last year.

Prior to that, she served as the chief of the Reserve Program, Army Intelligence and Security Command at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, according to her Army page.

She formerly studied at the University of Puerto Rico, in Cayey, Puerto Rico, and the Army War College, Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

The experienced and highly decorated Commander was scorned by X users after the DOD shared images of the flipped photos.

The Commander was suspended from her post after she flipped images of the new Trump chain of command (pictured)
The Commander was suspended from her post after she flipped images of the new Trump chain of command (pictured) (DOD Rapid Response)

X user Sadie wrote: ”Bravo. If you can not respect the chain of command, you should not be in the chain of command!”

S.L Stiles, who claimed she used to work at the base, added: “FIRE HER. I worked at Ft. McCoy for years, as did my husband. Every aspect of employment at Fort McCoy is political. This “first female commander” must be fired.

The Independent contacted Fort McCoy for more information.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in