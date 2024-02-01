Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The US has reportedly approved plans to strike Iranian personnel and facilities in Iraq and Syria in response to a drone attack that killed three US soldiers in Jordan on Sunday.

US officials have characterised the response as a “campaign” that could last “weeks,” according to NBC. It would target both the Iran-backed militias that carried out the deadly attack, and Iranian forces in the region, and would include both airstrikes and cyber attacks, officials told ABC separately.

The decision to attack Iranian personnel directly in Iraq and Syria marks a significant escalation in a volatile tit-for-tat that pits the US against Iran and a network of allied militias in the Middle East.

US forces in the region have come under frequent attacks by Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria for years, but those attacks increased following Israel’s invasion of Gaza.

US bases have been struck by more than 150 rocket and drone attacks by Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria since mid-October .