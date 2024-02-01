US approves plans to directly target Iranian personnel in response to attack that killed three soldiers
US decision to target Iranian personnel directly marks an escalation in regional tit-for-tat
The US has reportedly approved plans to strike Iranian personnel and facilities in Iraq and Syria in response to a drone attack that killed three US soldiers in Jordan on Sunday.
US officials have characterised the response as a “campaign” that could last “weeks,” according to NBC. It would target both the Iran-backed militias that carried out the deadly attack, and Iranian forces in the region, and would include both airstrikes and cyber attacks, officials told ABC separately.
The decision to attack Iranian personnel directly in Iraq and Syria marks a significant escalation in a volatile tit-for-tat that pits the US against Iran and a network of allied militias in the Middle East.
US forces in the region have come under frequent attacks by Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria for years, but those attacks increased following Israel’s invasion of Gaza.
US bases have been struck by more than 150 rocket and drone attacks by Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria since mid-October.
Three US service personnel were killed and 34 wounded last week after a drone hit a military outpost in Jordan known as Tower 22, on the border between Iraq and Syria. It marked the first time US soldiers have been killed by the attacks since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies