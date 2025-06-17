Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. Air Force deployed at least 30 aerial refueling aircraft to Europe this week after the exchange of airstrikes between Israel and Iran unleashed a fresh wave of turmoil in the Middle East.

The planes, mostly KC-46A Pegasus and KC-135 Stratotankers, were spotted on the flight tracking website FlightRadar24 and others departing from airfields across the continental United States and heading east over the Atlantic towards Europe.

The craft have reportedly since arrived at a number of strategic locations, including Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Morón Air Base and NAS Rota in Spain, Aviano Air Base in Italy, Prestwick International Airport in the U.K., and Souda Bay in Greece.

open image in gallery A Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker refuels an Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet ( AFP/Getty )

Refuelling planes play a vital role in military aviation, supporting offensive craft like fighter jets and bombers, although the precise reason for their current mass deployment has not been given.

Two unnamed U.S. officials did tell Reuters on Monday that the repositioning was being undertaken “to provide options to President Donald Trump as Middle East tensions erupt into conflict between Iran and Israel.”

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth posted on social media on Monday that he had “directed the deployment of additional capabilities to the United States Central Command Area of Responsibility” over the weekend.

“Protecting U.S. forces is our top priority and these deployments are intended to enhance our defensive posture in the region,” he added.

The U.S. Navy has also been spotted moving ships towards the Mediterranean, including the guided missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner and the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier.

F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II fighter jets have been tipped to further bolster America’s presence in the region as a defensive measure or deterrent.

President Trump left a G7 summit of world leaders in the Canadian Rockies ahead of schedule on Monday and has since called for a complete end to the hostilities between Israel and Iran, rather than a temporary ceasefire agreement.

When Israel first launched Operation Rising Lion on Friday, the president and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were at pains to make clear that the U.S. was not involved.

open image in gallery Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump observe Saturday’s military parade in Washington, D.C. ( AP )

Trump said he had held several calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which he attempted to dissuade him from using military force against Tehran while also suggesting the U.S. would defend Israel “if needed.”

Iranian state TV was quick to signal its suspicion of Washington, rejecting Trump and Rubio’s denials and accusing the administration of being “complicit” in an attack that has “killed children.”

The two sides have continued to exchange fire since then, with more than 200 people killed in Iran and more than 20 in Israel, according to their respective authorities.