Watch live: Kamala Harris visits abortion clinic in Minneapolis

Watch live as Kamala Harris visits an abortion clinic in Minnesota as she continues her “Fight for Reproductive Freedom” tour on Thursday 14 March.

Ms Harris’s office is touting the trip as the first time that either a sitting president or vice president has visited a reproductive health clinic.

She is scheduled to tour the facility, speak with staff and be briefed on how Minnesota has been affected by abortion bans in surrounding states, according to a report from CBS News.

Ms Harris will also talk about what the Biden administration has done to protect reproductive rights.

Reproductive freedom took centre stage during the president’s State of the Union address last week with the president promising to “restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again” if “Americans send [him] a Congress that supports the right to choose”.

However, critics again pointed to the president skipping over the word “abortion” and instead using the phrases “reproductive freedom” or “freedom to choose”, arguing it reveals his unease around the issue.

Abortion rights have proved to be a potent issue driving voters to the polls and boosting Democrats since the US Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to the procedure nearly two years ago.

The issue could be pivotal in the presidential race and congressional contests this year.