US blocks UN Security Council demand for immediate Gaza ceasefire

The United States has vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

The United Kingdom abstained from the vote on Friday, while 13 Security Council members voted in favour of a draft resolution brought forward by the United Arab Emirates.

The resolution also called for the immediate release of all prisoners taken during the bloody two-month conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“It’s not an issue about isolation. It’s an issue about what we think is best to try to end this conflict as soon as possible and also to help facilitate more humanitarian assistance going into Gaza,” Deputy US Ambassador to the U.N. Robert Wood told reporters before the vote.

“We can’t just snap our fingers and the conflict stops. This is a very, very difficult situation.”

Draft resolutions do not become the official position of the security council until they are adopted.

A seven-day pause in hostilities in the enclave, which allowed the release of hostages and prisoners and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, ended on 1 December.

Joe Biden has consistently rejected a unilateral ceasefire saying that Hamas should release all of the hostages taken from Israel on 7 October.

Around1,200 people were killed by Hamas militants in their surprise attack on Israel. Gaza’s Health Ministry says more than 17,480 people have been killed during the ongoing Israeli response on the enclave.